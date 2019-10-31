The North Decatur Chargers cross country program celebrated their 2019 season this week.
Jenna Walton was recognized for her all-county, all-conference and regional qualifying season as the girls team most valuable runner.
Brandan Gearhart was named boys team most valuable runner after his all-county and all-conference season.
Brady Espinda and Paige Resiman were named the programs rookies of the year. The girls team Charger award went to Gracie Osting and Jack Cathey was given the boys team Charger award.
Ellie Cox was also recognized for her all-county run earlier in the season.
