GREENSBURG — The North Decatur Chargers (9-10) were able to take care of business Friday night against the visiting Union County Patriots, 43-36.
After a rocky first 12 minutes of action, where the Chargers were only able to put 10 points on the board, the offense slowly started to come back around for the team.
Garrett Wood led the way for the Chargers with 13 points. He was joined in double figures by Brandon Borgman with 12.
The junior varsity Chargers stayed hot with a 45-42 win behind 13 points from Carson Parmer.
Up next, the Chargers will travel to Knightstown on Saturday evening with a chance to return to .500 on the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.