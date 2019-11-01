GREENSBURG — Two down, one to go.
The North Decatur Chargers took down the Tri Titans in the sectional semi-final on Friday night at Ed Kaelin Field to move into the sectional finals next Friday night. The Chargers won the game, 12-0.
Neither the Chargers nor the Titans were able to make many waves at all with the ball in their possession.
The two teams committed multiple first quarter turnovers, killing momentum back-and-forth.
Both defenses continued their stranglehold on the contest throughout most of the second quarter as the teams traded punts. Along the way with the punts came a few miscues from both sides, until the Chargers finally broke through.
With 53 seconds remaining in the second quarter, the Chargers found themselves on the scoreboard with a Reid Messer touchdown. After multiple stops by the Titans defense, Messer’s run up the middle found a gap that led straight to pay dirt.
The Chargers took a 6-0 lead into the second half after their point after try failed.
The Tri Titans offense created their biggest threat as the third quarter slowly winded down. The Chargers defense made the most critical stop of the game on fourth down with the Titans sitting on the 10 yard line.
The Titans defense continued to stop any movement by the Chargers offense in the fourth quarter, giving their offense multiple chances to finally put points on the board, but time slowly drained away on the Titans.
With 5:10 remaining in the game, the Titans had their last promising chance to put a score on the board. The Chargers defense took their play from great to unbreakable. The Chargers not only stopped the Titans, but pushed them back.
The Titans final offensive play of the game came with two minutes remaining on 4th and 26 yards to go. Noah Howell batted down the Titans pass to seal the fate of both teams.
In the final minute of the game, quarterback Alex Stirn found Westin Swango for a 36 yard touchdown to solidify the win for the Chargers.
North Decatur will visit the Milan Indians for the sectional championship next Friday night. The Chargers will be playing for their first football sectional title since 1998.
