GREENSBURG — Within two minutes of Friday night’s sectional opening game between the Cambridge City Lincoln Golden Eagles and the North Decatur Chargers, it appeared a winner was already named.
The Chargers ran away from the Golden Eagles with a 47-12 victory.
Chargers quarterback Alex Stirn found Alex Byrd on the Chargers third play of the game for a score from 44 yards out.
Less than a minute later on the game clock, the Chargers scored again on a pass play from Stirn to Byrd.
With the 13-0 lead and more than 46 minutes remaining in the game, the Chargers had all of the game’s momentum.
With 5:26 remaining in the first quarter, Stirn threw his third touchdown pass. This pass was for seven yards to Westin Swango.
A 70 yard punt return Logan Koehne opened things up even bigger for the Chargers and left no doubt in the minds of fans in the stands and following along at home before the first quarter even ended.
In the second quarter, the Chargers did not slow down.
Stirn delivered his fourth touchdown early in the second quarter to freshman Carson Parmer. The 16 yard pass play gave the Chargers a 34-0 lead.
With the lead, the Chargers defense gave up the first score against them since Sept. 13 against Oldenburg Academy. The score ended a five game streak of shutouts.
Still ahead 34-6, the Chargers were in little danger with the efficiency of their offense on Friday night.
In a handful of plays, the Chargers were back into the end zone. Alex Stirn tossed his fifth touchdown pass of the game with two minutes still remaining in the first half. Noah Howell was on the receiving end of Stirn fifth touchdown pass.
With a 41-6 lead, the Chargers went to the halftime with a five touchdown cushion.
The 35-point lead entered the game into a running clock due to the mercy rule. With the pace of the clock, the Chargers were unable to extend the lead in the third quarter.
After the scoreless third quarter, the Chargers offense returned to their scoring ways with a second Swango touchdown. This time his catch came on a pass from Parmer.
With the win and the Tri Titans win over the South Decatur Cougars, the Chargers will host the Titans next Friday night in the Sectional 47 semi-final.
