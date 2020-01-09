WESTPORT — The Lady Chargers and Lady Cougars each entered Thursday night’s conference meeting at South with multiple goals in mind.
In the end, it was the Chargers that fulfilled their goals with a 58-29 victory.
For both teams, a victory over their biggest rival takes center stage in minds of players, coaches and fans alike. However, both teams had a little extra incentive entering the game.
For the Cougars, winners of three of their past five entering the game, the thought of continuing momentum as the season winds down was important.
For the Chargers, moving to 2-0 in the Mid-Hoosier Conference and keeping title hopes alive worthy of thought.
Again, it was the Chargers that found victory for the seventh consecutive time (including tournament) against the Cougars.
Despite committing six turnovers in the first six minutes of action, the Chargers found themselves ahead early with three corner 3-pointers by Morgan Stanley.
By halftime, the Chargers lead stretched to 12 points. Things went South for the Lady Cougars from there.
While the Lady Chargers continued to have issues with ball control, the Lady Cougars were rarely able to capitalize on the errors. By the end of the third quarter, the Lady Chargers had committed 18 turnovers, but the Lady Cougars had only scored 17 points.
The Lady Cougars ended the third quarter with a 10.8 percent shooting mark (4-37 from the court).
North Decatur took a 44-17 lead into the fourth quarter and continued their march ahead to victory.
Morgan Stanley (12), Olivia Bohman (12) and Jenna Geis (10) each scored in double figures for the Chargers.
Sidney Parmer led the team with eight rebounds and Stanley led the team with three steals.
Stanley and Olivia Bohman each dished out four assists.
Lana Bell led the Cougars with 12 points. She was the lone scorer in double figures. She also led the team with six rebounds.
Loryn Pate’s three assists led the team and Brook Somers four steals led the team.
In junior varsity action, the Chargers won 35-25 behind Hope Barker’s 11 points.
The Cougars return to action on Monday at home against Medora and the Chargers return to action Tuesday night at Morristown.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.