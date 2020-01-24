GREENSBURG – The North Decatur Chargers were defeated 65-64 by the Morristown Yellow Jackets on Friday night.
After falling behind by 13 by the end of the first quarter, the Chargers battled back to with six at the halftime break.
In the third, the Yellow Jackets pulled back away, but still could not put the Chargers away.
A fast and furious end to the game, brought the Chargers within a point in the final three seconds of the game, but it was too little too late.
The Chargers hit 14 3-pointers as a team, a season high.
Trey Nobbe hit five of the team’s 3-pointers en route to 19 points.
Craig Adams scored 14 thanks to his four 3-pointers and Garrett Wood scored 11 thanks to three 3-pointers.
Sean Means was the lone other Charger in double figures with 15 points.
In JV action, the Chargers won 62-36 behind 12 points from Lance Nobbe off the bench.
Up next, the Chargers travel to Franklin County tonight.
