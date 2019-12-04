VERSAILLES — The North Decatur Lady Chargers and South Ripley Lady Raiders were as evenly matched as possible on Tuesday night, as they needed an extra eight minutes of game time to determine a winner.
The Lady Raiders ended the night by defending their home court with a 47-45 win in double overtime.
Despite holding a lead and having a chance to tie the game in the closing seconds of double overtime, the Chargers free throw woes sent them back home with a loss.
The Chargers shot 8-23 from the free throw line in the game.
Morgan Stanley led the Chargers with 17 points. She hit five 3-pointers in the game. She also led the team with six steals.
Sidney Parmer finished the game with seven points and 11 rebounds.
