St. LEON – The North Decatur Chargers (7-10) annually play just one 4A team, the East Central Trojans.

This year’s meeting with the Trojans took place on Saturday night with the Chargers being defeated 61-60.

After falling behind in the first half, the Chargers put 28 points on the board in the third quarter alone to take a lead into the fourth quarter.

The two teams remained close to the final buzzer.

Chargers senior Craig Adams hit a 3-pointer in the final 10 seconds to take a one point lead.

Quickly the Trojans hit a lay-up to retake the lead.

With one final chance, the Chargers were called for a backcourt violation.

Brandon Borgman and Elijah Hoeing each scored 13 to lead the team.

The Chargers host Waldron on Thursday night in an MHC meet.

Tags

Recommended for you