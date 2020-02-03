St. LEON – The North Decatur Chargers (7-10) annually play just one 4A team, the East Central Trojans.
This year’s meeting with the Trojans took place on Saturday night with the Chargers being defeated 61-60.
After falling behind in the first half, the Chargers put 28 points on the board in the third quarter alone to take a lead into the fourth quarter.
The two teams remained close to the final buzzer.
Chargers senior Craig Adams hit a 3-pointer in the final 10 seconds to take a one point lead.
Quickly the Trojans hit a lay-up to retake the lead.
With one final chance, the Chargers were called for a backcourt violation.
Brandon Borgman and Elijah Hoeing each scored 13 to lead the team.
The Chargers host Waldron on Thursday night in an MHC meet.
