GREENSBURG — A whirlwind 48 hours has concluded with the North Decatur Chargers once again playing during week seven of the IHSAA football season.
After Anderson Prep Academy cancelled their season and Shelbyville Golden Bears inability to get out of their game with the New Palestine Dragons, the Chargers will now travel to Eastern Greene High School on Oct. 4.
The Chargers will meet the Thunderbirds at 7:30 p.m. on the campus located in Bloomfield.
Eastern Greene played for the state championship in 2017, but currently sits at 0-5 this year.
