GREENSBURG — The North Decatur Chargers celebrated senior night with a dominant 39-0 win over Park Tudor on Friday night.
The Chargers completed their fifth straight shutout victory with the win.
Logan Koehne kept his strong play going from week eight, where he scored six touchdowns, with a touchdown to put the Chargers on the board first with less than two minutes remaining in the first quarter.
With the offense rolling after their first score, the Chargers offense began to pile on in the second quarter.
Westin Swango pushed the Chargers lead to 14 with a touchdown early in the second quarter.
In the final minute of the half, quarterback Alex Stirn scored to get the Chargers lead to 20 before the halftime horn.
Landon Nobbe kept the momentum going with a touchdown of his own in the third quarter.
Nick Kinker became the fifth different Charger to score with his touchdown in the fourth quarter and Carson Parmer became the fifth Charger to score.
The Chargers finish the regular season 8-1 and will host Cambridge City Lincoln to open sectional play next Friday night.
