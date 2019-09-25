Earlier this week, Anderson Preparatory Academy announced the cancellation of the remainder of their football season.
The North Decatur Chargers were scheduled to visit APA during week seven of the 2019 season on Oct. 4.
With the news, the Chargers announced on Tuesday night that they have replaced the Jets with a game against the Shelbyville Golden Bears.
Early on Wednesday, the Shelbyville football program announced that due to unforeseen circumstances, the team would have to honor their previously scheduled week seven game against the New Palestine Dragons.
Due to the change, the North Decatur Chargers do not have an opponent for week seven (game to be played on either Oct. 4 or Oct. 5) as of press time on Wednesday.
The Daily News will update as the story progresses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.