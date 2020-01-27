BROOKVILLE – After a dominant first three quarters, the North Decatur Chargers gave fans in attendance some uneasy moments late but held on to a 71-64 victory over Franklin County Saturday night.
After leading by 15 at the end of the third quarter, the Chargers were held to just two field goals in the fourth quarter and saw their lead drop to just two points with 36 seconds remaining.
Clutch free throws from Garrett Wood and a put back basketball from Brandon Borgman sealed the victory.
Sean Means led the way with 17 point on Saturday.
He was joined in double figured by Craig Adams (15), Westin Swango (12), Garrett Wood (10) and Brandon Borgman (10).
The Chargers hit 21 field goals and 21 free throws.
