GREENSBURG -- Indiana high school football suffered a tremendous loss on Monday, November 25, 2019 with the passing of West Washington Head Coach Phillip Bowsman.
Coach Bowsman, a lifelong coach and advocate of the sport of football, suffered complications from a blood clot and arterial bleed in his brain during his team’s semi-state contest, and despite multiple life-saving efforts, he passed at 1:19 p.m. on November 25, 2019 at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Indianapolis.
Visitation for Coach Bowsman will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 11-8 as well as Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at noon at the Mt. Tabor Christian Church located at 7380 W. Mount Tabor Road, Salem, IN 47167.
In honor of Coach Bowsman and his lifelong commitment to the game of football in the state of Indiana, North Decatur High School, along with many other schools across the state, will be lighting their football stadiums from Friday morning through his service on Saturday morning.
Additionally, the Charger football family will be taking a bus to Mt. Tabor Christian Church to pay our respects to Coach Bowsman on Friday, November 29, 2019. This is open to anyone that would like to join. The bus will be leaving North Decatur High School at 12:15 p.m.
Through social media the Bowsman family has encouraged well-wishers to wear red, white, and blue colors. Players in attendance will be wearing their jerseys. Coaches will be wearing their red polos. Please feel free to join us as we travel to honor Coach Bowsman.
Additionally, for those interested in making donations, checks can be made payable to Bowsman Family Fund and sent to the First Harrison Bank in Salem, Indiana or donations may be made directly to the West Washington Athletic Department.
Story provided by North Decatur Athletics
