GREENSBURG — A week removed from the win that made them the front runner to win the Mid-Indiana Football Conference, the North Decatur Chargers stayed hot by downing Class 2A powerhouse Paoli, 41-0.
Both teams were confident in their ability to move the ball for first downs within four plays, as neither team punted the ball in the first half.
For the Chargers, the offensive confidence worked more often than not.
For the Rams, the offensive confidence was not quite enough.
Logan Koehne broke free for a touchdown, as did Westin Swango, to give the Chargers a 14-0 halftime lead.
The break never came for the Rams in the first half, as they turned the ball over on downs during all three of their drives.
The Chargers kicked the ball off in the second half and quickly forced the first punt of the game.
Paoli’s offense never found its footing in the half and the Chargers quickly made the game a forgettable one for the Rams.
Stirn threw another touchdown pass in the third quarter, this time hitting Reid Messer from 44 yards out.
Nick Kinker scored to push the lead to 27 points in the third quarter.
With 6:50 remaining, Stirn reached pay-dirt on a 1-yard run and then with just two minutes to go, Koehne scored another touchdown from 17 yards out to push the game into mercy rule territory.
The 41-0 win, puts the Chargers at back-to-back shutout victories by a combined score of 62.0.
The Chargers travel to Eastern Greene for a 7:30 p.m. game next Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.