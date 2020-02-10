GREENSBURG – On Saturday, the Greensburg Pirates defeated Jac-Cen-Del 82-60.
The Pirates were unable to pull away from the Eagles until the second quarter, where the grabbed a stranglehold on the game.
Lane Sparks led the way for the Pirates by exploding for 31 points.
Schedule changes
With the girls basketball teams advancing to the regional round, the Greensburg Pirates have moved their game against Madison at home from Saturday evening to Friday evening.
Junior varsity will tipoff at 6 p.m. with varsity to follow.
The North Decatur Chargers have moved their game at Knightstown that was scheduled for Saturday to Thursday night this week.
Junior varsity will tip at 6 p.m. at Knightstown.
