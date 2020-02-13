GREENSBURG – This Saturday, Decatur County will be represented at two different girls basketball regionals.
The North Decatur Chargers (14-11) will travel to Paoli to take on the field as the winner of Sectional 45.
The Greensburg Pirates (23-3) will travel to Charlestown for a third straight year as the winner of Sectional 29.
Chargers
The Lady Chargers earned their spot in the regional round by taking down Southwestern (Hanover), South Decatur and South Ripley during the sectional tournament at Switzerland County.
In those three wins, the Chargers avenged two earlier season losses to win their first sectional since 2009.
With their regional berth, the Lady Chargers will play in Game 2 on Saturday at Paoli against the Eastern (Pekin) Lady Musketeers (18-8).
After beginning the year 3-5, the Musketeers rattled off a 15-3 record in their final 18 games of the yea; losing to only Evansville Memorial (3A), Columbus East (4A) and Silver Creek (3A).
The Musketeers pride themselves on defense, giving up just 36.5 points per game.
En route to the regional, Eastern defeated Austin, Henryville and Crawford County.
At 12:30 p.m. the Chargers and Musketeers will tipoff in their first ever meeting in school history.
The official prediction by site creator and basketball mind John Harrell is 52-34 in favor of the Musketeers.
Pirates
The Lady Pirates will make the trek to Charlestown High School on Saturday for the regional rounds of the IHSAA State Tournament.
This year, the Pirates will be joined by Washington, Evansville Memorial and defending regional winner Salem.
After defeating Rushville, South Dearborn and Lawrenceburg at the sectional, the Pirates will now represent Sectional 29 when they take the court at 10 a.m. to meet the Evansville Memorial Tigers (22-3).
The Tigers enter as winners of 16 of their last 17 games. They defeated Gibson Southern, Heritage Hills and Boonville en route to the sectional title.
This will be the second ever meeting between the Tigers and Pirates. The only other meeting was the regional championship game in 2018, which the Pirates won 50-46.
The official prediction by site creator and basketball mind John Harrell is 49-48 in favor of the Tigers.
