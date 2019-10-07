The Chargers went 2-1 on the day at the Rising Sun Invite which led to a second place finish on Saturday.
The Chargers opened play with a 25-23, 25-11 win against South Dearborn.
Kara Muckerheide had a team high six assists and 12 digs. Erika Kramer finished the match with six kills.
In their second match, the Chargers defeated Switzerland County 25-13, 25-10.
Brittany Krieger and Muckerheide combined for 23 digs and Kramer put down 11 kills.
In the final match of the day, the Chargers lost to the hosting Shiners 25-21, 25-21.
