GREENSBURG — The biggest football game of the past 20 years at North Decatur High School will take place on Friday night when the Chargers take the to Sanders field at West Washington High School in Campbellsburg.
After defeating the Milan Indians in last week’s sectional championship game, the Chargers will look to win their first even regional title in football by taking down the Senators.
In the final Associated Press poll of the season, the Chargers were ranked No. 7 in the state and the Senators were ranked No. 9.
The game, scheduled for a 7 p.m. kickoff, will be the seventh game of the past 35 years between the Chargers and the Senators.
In their most recent meeting, the Senators defeated the Chargers 64-14 in 2016. The Senators hold an overall 5-1 record against the Chargers in the previous six meetings.
John Harrell’s score prediction for the game has the Senators prevailing 31-21.
With a win, the Chargers will earn the right to host the Class A South Semistate. In that game they will meet the winner of the Lutheran vs. North Vermillion game.
Admission to Friday night’s game is $8. West Washington High School is located at 8028 W Batts Rd. in Campbellsburg.
