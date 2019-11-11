GREENSBURG — On Friday night, the North Decatur Chargers football team will play in a regional championship game for the first time since 1998.
Among the final eight teams in the state in Class A, the Chargers will travel to Campbellsburg to meet the West Washington Senators. The game is currently schedule to begin at 7 p.m.
North Decatur High School will have pre-sale tickets available in the high school office on Wednesday and Thursday this week and tickets will also be available at the gate on Friday.
Cost is $8 per person this week.
The Chargers are also taking order for sectional champion t-shirts online at ndathletics.com.
The forms are due by the end of the day on Tuesday.
North Decatur will also have a fan bus that will leave Friday at 4 p.m. and then return immediately following the game.
Cost is $2 per person for the fan bus (plus $8 ticket) and can be signed up for in the high school office.
Deadline to sign up is Thursday at noon.
