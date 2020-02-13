GREENSBURG – Thursday night’s game between North Decatur and Knightstown in boys basketball was postponed Thursday night due to the closure of Knightstown Schools on Thursday.
Knightstown called off school Thursday due to weather in the area.
The game will now again be played on Saturday evening, as it was originally scheduled.
The change to Thursday earlier this week was to allow all fans the chance to travel to Paoli to support the girls basketball team if they reached the regional championship.
The girls regional semi-final will begin at 12:30 on Saturday and the boys basketball game at Knightstown will begin with junior varsity action at 6 p.m.
