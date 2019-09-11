GREENSBURG — Communication was key on Tuesday night as the North Decatur Lady Chargers took control early and did not let it go in the Civil War volleyball game at North.
Both teams entered the match coming off of wins on Monday night, but the Chargers carried the momentum into the match better. The Chargers won 25-11, 25-17, 25-19 to retain the trophy.
Kara Muckerheide controlled the Lady Chargers offense with 22 assists and was a key factor in the Chargers defense with 20 digs.
Erika Kramer added 14 ills and 10 digs. Emma Luttel and Caroline Stapp each finished with six kills and Olivia Bohman had five kills.
Lana Bell led the Cougars with three kills and was the lone Lady Cougars with an ace.
The Lady Chargers junior varsity team earned the win as well, 25-7, 25-18.
