CAMPBELLSBURG — For only the third time in school history, the North Decatur Chargers football team played in a regional championship game Friday night.
With a 24-16 loss on the road at West Washington, the 2019 football Chargers, saw their season end on the same night as the previous two Chargers teams to reach this point in the season.
The Chargers regional performance began methodical, as the team drove down the field on the opening drive using 6:21 of game clock.
The drive ended with a score to put the Chargers ahead early. Noah Howell ran the ball in to take the lead.
On the Chargers second drive, quarterback Alex Stirn was intercepted after the Chargers defense forced a West Washington punt.
With 9:13 remaining in second quarter, the Senators found the board.
West Washington then elected to go for 2 points and they converted to take an 8-7 lead.
On their answering drive, the North Decatur Chargers used a fourth down touchdown to take the lead back for the second week in a row.
The 13 yard touchdown pass from Stirn to Koehne on fourth down put the Chargers ahead 13-8.
To close the first half, Alex Byrd drilled a 21 yard field goal as time expired to send the Chargers to the locker room up 16-8.
The Senators came out firing in the second half to take commanding control of the game, scoring on the opening drive to tie the game back up with 8:41 remaining in the third.
After a Chargers punt the Senators continued their movement on offense, taking the lead back with a 36 yard touchdown pass.
Their PAT try was converted and the Senators led 24-16 with 5:23 remaining in the third quarter.
Stirn’s second interception of the game closed the Chargers chance of putting a tying score on the board in the third quarter as the Senators held the ball into the fourth quarter.
The Chargers defense were able to force a turnover on downs to buy their offense another opportunity.
The offense found themselves at the 10 yard line with four downs to hit paydirt. The attempts left the Chargers on the seven yard without points, giving the hot Senators offense the ball back.
With less than six minutes remaining, the Senators drove the ball 40 yards and took the clock down to 3:35 before North Decatur’s Reid Messer pulled down an interception, giving the Chargers one final chance to prolong the game.
The Chargers final drive ended with a third interception by the talent Senators defensive backs.
North Decatur finishes the season with an 11-2 record and a sectional championship, the team’s first since 1998.
