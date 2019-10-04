BLOOMFIELD -- After a few schedule changes, the North Decatur Chargers found themselves in Bloomfield on Friday night for week seven football.
The Chargers journey across the state did not leave the team cold, as they cruised through the Thunderbirds, 34-0.
The shutout win was the third consecutive for the Chargers. They have defeated their opponents by a combined score of 96-0 over the past three weeks.
Westin Swango was the first Charger to inflict points upon the Thunderbirds.
In the second quarter, Nick Kinker scored twice and Landon Nobbe scored once to give the Chargers a comfortable 27-0 lead at the halftime break.
Logan Koehne put the finishing touches on the game with 40 yard touchdown reception from quarterback Alex Stirn.
The Chargers host Switzerland County next Friday night to secure sole possession of the Mid Indiana Football Conference Championship.
Nils Parnell assisted with this story.
