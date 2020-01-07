GREENSBURG – On Friday, three new Chargers will be inducted into the North Decatur Athletic Hall of Fame.
Following the junior varsity contest on Friday at North Decatur, but before the varsity game, the Chargers Hall of Fame will welcome Mark Wenning, Doug Conner and Kendra Fasbinder Lewellyn into the club.
Wenning, a 1970 graduate, earned nine varsity letters during his time at North Decatur. He was the 1970 athlete of the year at North Decatur, where he holds the record of most career rebounds with 780.
After an All-American resume in high school, Wenning went on to play basketball collegiately at Morehead State.
Doug Conner, a 1987 graduate, earned seven varsity letters. He was the 1987 athlete of the year.
In basketball, Conner was All-State Honorable Mention, All-Sectional, and on the cover of the Hoosier Basketball Magazine.
Conner holds record for most free throws made, most field goals made (career and season) and most free throws attempted and made at North Decatur. He is the second all-time leading scorer with 1,257 points.
The third inductee is Kendra Fasbinder Lewellyn. A 2009 graduate, Fasbinder earned six varsity letters.
She was a nine time all-conference track athlete, an 11 time track regional qualifier and a four time sectional champion in track and field.
In 2009 she qualified for the IHSAA State Finals.
Fasbinder holds the North Decatur record in 100 meter hurdles and 400 meter relay. She also holds the 100 meter hurdles records for Decatur County, the Mid-Hoosier Conference and the Sectional.
From 5-6 p.m. on Friday there will be an open house style reception in the North Decatur High School cafeteria. All three inductees will be present and available to meet and interact with.
You do not have to purchase a ticket to the game to attend the reception.
