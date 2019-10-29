GREENSBURG — On Friday, the North Decatur Chargers (9-1) will meet the Tri Titans (5-5) in the Sectional 47 semi-finals.
The Chargers enter the game coming off of their 47-12 victory over Cambridge City Lincoln and the Titans enter coming off of their victory over the South Decatur Cougars.
Ed Kaelin Field will host the sixth game between the two teams over the past 35 years of high school football.
In the most recent meeting between the two teams in 2018, the Chargers picked up their first ever win against the Titans in the 2018 sectional. The Chargers won that game 33-0.
The two teams will battle for a place in the sectional finals to be held on Friday, Nov. 8 against the winner of the Hagerstown (4-6) at Milan (8-2) game.
The location of the championship game will be determined by the winner of the semi-final games.
Regardless of the result of the Milan vs. Hagerstown game, the Chargers will be the visiting team in the sectional championship game due to their hosting of the first two sectional games.
John Harrell’s prediction for the two games have the Chargers winning 31-17 and the Milan Indians winning 31-10.
Kickoff this Friday night at Ed Kaelin Field is set for 7 p.m.
