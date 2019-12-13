OSGOOD — The North Decatur Chargers continued their early season trend of playing close games on Friday night at Jac-Cen-Del.
The Chargers fell to 0-4 on the season Friday night with a loss at Jac-Cen-Del, 63-54.
North Decatur’s four losses this season come by an average of just six points, with Friday night’s nine point loss being the largest loss yet.
Craig Adams, Elijah Hoeing and Garrett Wood each scored 12 points for the Chargers, while Sean Means added 11 points.
The team returns to the court on Saturday evening at Edinburgh, where they look to avoid their program’s first 0-5 start since the 1996-97 season.
The Lancers currently stand 1-3 on the season.
