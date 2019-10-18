GREENSBURG — The North Decatur Jr. High Soccer Club celebrated a very successful second season with their annual awards banquet on Tuesday evening.
Special awards were presented to Jacob Schneider (hustle award), Aiden O’Dell (offensive MVP and Charger Award (voted on by players)), Colby Rathburn (defensive MVP), Brayden Coy (mental attitude), Ethan Smith (midfield MVP) and Dottie Robbins (most improved).
All team members received a special trophy commemorating their undefeated 9-0 season.
Impressively, all nine of their wins were on the road. The Chargers outscored their opponents by a whopping 39-6 score on the season, pitching four shutouts.
Other highlights were wins over much bigger schools including Greensburg, Jennings County A Team, Madison and South Ripley.
They were 3-0 against Mid Hoosier Conference teams outscoring them 15-1. They took 250 shots on goal to the opponents 50. 10 different Charger’s scored on the season with Aiden O’Dell leading the team with 15 goals scored.
The team consists of players from North Decatur, South Decatur and St. Mary’s.
The team would like to give a great big thanks to head coach Logan Ricke and his assistants Chris O’Dell and Kirsten Ricke. They volunteered many hours to achieve the success of this great group of kids.
Also, special thanks to all players and parents for helping make this such a memorable season.
