GREENSBURG — On Saturday, the North Decatur Lady Chargers used a powerful second half to pull away from the South Decatur Lady Cougars to maintain possession of the Civil War traveling girls basketball trophy.
The Chargers won 59-37 pulling away.
The two teams battled closely throughout the first half, but thanks to 11 first half points from Morgan Stanley, the Chargers held a seven point advantage at the break.
In the third quarter, the Chargers outscored the Cougars 16-8 to put the game away. Another big quarter to close out the game put the Chargers ahead by more than 20 points.
Stanley ended the night with a game high 18 points. Her five steals opened many opportunities in the fast break to add to her point total.
Olivia Bohman and Sidney Parmer also filled the stat sheet up for the Chargers. Bohman finished the game with 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists. Parmer finished the game with 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists.
Brittany Krieger scored 10 points.
For the Cougars, Loryn Pate and Lana Bell scored 27 of the team’s 37 points. Pate finished with 15 points and Bell finished with 12 points. Both fouled out in the game and had six rebounds each.
Brook Somers led the Cougars with four steals.
