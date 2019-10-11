GREENSBURG — With the Mid Indiana Football Conference title on the line for the North Decatur Chargers, the team wasted no time Friday night from locking up the win.
The Chargers defeated Switzerland County 58-0.
The Logan Koehne touchdowns in the first 6:39 of the game killed any chance the Pacers had in spoiling the Chargers big night.
Thanks to Koehne and Stirn interceptions in the first half, the Chargers scored three more times before the halftime break to lead 42-0.
Koehne scored a fourth touchdown after his interception. Landon Nobbe and Nick Kinker each also scored in the first half.
With the game out of hand, the mercy rule running clock was implemented and sped along the game for the Chargers to begin their celebration a little earlier – — and for fans to get out of the rain and cold temps.
The Chargers offense slowed in the second half with the running clock.
Koehne scored twice more in the second half to push the lead. These were his fifth and sixth scores of the night.
The conference win is the Chargers first football conference outright win since the 1998 season.
This win was the fourth consecutive shutout for the Chargers defense.
North Decatur hosts Park Tudor next Friday night to close the regular season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.