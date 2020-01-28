GREENSBURG – An overtime win on senior night is a storybook ending, especially when one of the three seniors hits the game winning shot.
North Decatur senior Olivia Bohman hit game winning free throw with 5.7 seconds remaining to seal the 54-53 victory over the Hauser Jets.
After jumping ahead 16-3 in the first quarter, the Chargers offense seemed to come unraveled.
The Jets chipped away at the lead and by the end of the third quarter, the game was tied.
The two teams could not settle a winner in the fourth quarter, sending the game into overtime where Bohman eventually hit the game winning free throw.
It was a nigh to forget at the free throw line for the Chargers as they shot just 8-24 as a team.
Defensive pressure and clutch field goals and free throws helped to secure the victory despite the free throw number.
Bohman led the team with 19 points.
She and senior teammates Sidney Parmer and Olivia O’Dell were recognized pregame on senior night.
Bohman plans to attend either Purdue or Cincinnati to study business.
Parmer will continue her golf career and study business at Marian.
O’Dell plans to attend IUPUI and study medical imaging.
The Chargers season concludes on Thursday night at Edinburgh, where they will battle the Lancers for a share of the Mid-Hoosier Conference title.
Edinburgh has already clinched at least a share of the title with their 5-0 record in conference entering the game. A Chargers win will give each team a share of the title.
