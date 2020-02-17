KNIGHTSTOWN — After an 0-5 start to the season, the North Decatur Chargers (10–10) have won 10 of their last 15 games to reach .500.
The Chargers tenth win came Saturday night at Knightstown in dominant fashion, 57-35.
Garrett Wood led the way for the Chargers with 22 points. He made six 3-point field goals.
The junior varsity Chargers also picked up a 47-36 win behind 14 points from Reid Messer.
Up next, the Chargers will host Southwestern (Shelby) on Friday.
The game will serve as senior night for the senior-heavy Chargers. It was also be the team’s first chance to earn head coach Kyle Nobbe his 200th career victory.
