The odds of the 24 year-old defending Daytona 500 champion Austin Cindric winning two straight races on the famous 2.5 mile are perhaps almost as great as they were last year when Cindric outdueled Team Penske teammate Ryan Blaney for his close victory. The reigning Daytona 500 Champion begins his sophomore season in the NASCAR Cup Series knowing he has already won the most prestigious event in NASCAR and earned the coveted 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Rookie of the Year Award.
He has achieved in a single season more than most NASCAR drivers can claim in their entire careers. However, the driver of the No. 2 Team Penske Mustang GT went winless in next 35 races in the 2022 NASCAR season after his "Cinderella" victory at Daytona last February.
Apparently, heading into Sunday's 65th annual Daytona 500 and NASCAR's 75th anniversary season has not dampened Cindric's hopes of a repeat victory. In a recent NASCAR interview Cindric expressed his thoughts heading into Sunday's critical, season-opening race, "I approach this weekend like any other race. It's the beginning of our season. When you show up at the race track driving for Roger Penske, you always have a chance to win. That's the reality in my mind. No doubt that's the reality I live with. It's being able to do the most with those tools and that opportunity. The No. 2 Ford Mustang has just as good a chance as anyone else out there Sunday. Some people will always know who Austin Cindric is because he won the Daytona 500. And I'm fine with that. You have to accept the fact that it may never happen again, but I certainly will have a chance to make it happen again. I'm certainly determined as ever."
Cindric got a great start at defending his 2022 Daytona 500 title finishing second-place behind winner Aric Almirola in the second of two special Daytona "Duels" qualifying races Thursday evening. His second-place finish earned a prime, sixth-place starting position in Sunday's 40-car grid. Cindric watched 2022 NASCAR Cup Series champion and Team Penske teammate Joey Logano drive his No. 22 Shell-Pennzoil Ford Mustang GT to victory in the first of the two Daytona "Duels" qualifying races.
Logano's win in that first qualifying race earned him a third-place starting position behind front row pole winner Alex Bowman and Hendrick Racing teammate Kyle Larson who locked up the front row with their quickest times during the special Daytona 500 pole position qualifying trials Wednesday.
So can young Austin Cindric make it two in a row in NASCAR's season opening and most prestigious event? The odds are certainly great, but the young 24-year-old will be giving it everything he has to repeat his win in the Great American Race. But so will 39 other hungry drivers trying to start off NASCAR's 75th season with a huge win in the 65th annual Daytona 500.
It will be anybody's race when the green flag drops Sunday afternoon, but I would never count out any of those fast Team Penske Mustangs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.