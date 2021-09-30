During the warm months, gardeners and outdoor lovers are usually aware of the dreaded poison ivy’s “Leaves of three.” And, like the adage says… “Leave them be.” Brush killer and carefully grubbing out the plants wearing gloves usually takes care of the problem.
As leaves fall and the weather cools, it is easy to drop our guard of poison ivy. But, the threat is still there.
A mother and father laughed at their toddler’s clumsy attempts wearing daddy’s work boots and gloves. They were soon to find out, it was no laughing matter.
The next morning the parents were awaken to the cries of an inconsolable child covered with burning, itching blisters. Poison ivy… but how in the world did it happen?
It goes back to the toxic irritant in poison ivy… urushiol oil. The blistering agent is found in the leaves, vines and stalks of poison ivy and is the cause of the burning, itching blisters.
The child had become contaminated by the urushiol on her father’s work boots and gloves. Dad had been clearing a patch of poison ivy several weeks before and the contaminating effect of urushiol can last for months. Only a thorough washing in a strong bleach solution will neutralize the contaminating effect of the urushiol.
Another family contaminating culprit may be good old “Fido,” the family dog. Dogs have no allergic reaction to poison ivy and can carry urushiol on their skin. After the dog has romped through a patch of poison ivy, petting Fido can be the same as running your hands and arms through the ivy patch. The dog rubbing up against a bare leg can result in burning blisters there as well. If the dog stretches out on the couch or your favorite chair, they too can become a source of urushiol contamination.
If the dog has been romping in the poison ivy patch, a good bath with Dawn liquid soap should decontaminate “Fido.”
If firewood is burned in the home, it too can be a source of poison ivy contamination. All firewood when cut should be stripped of vines in the woods. Never burn poison ivy in brush fires as the smoke carries the urushiol and can result in a horrible contamination.
After a possible contamination, start by rinsing your hands and arms and any contaminated areas thoroughly in cold water. Urushiol is slightly soluble. Once you have rinsed, wash your hands in cold water with Dawn or a strong laundry detergent. Do not use hot water as it breaks down the natural oils in the skin and allows the urushiol to penetrate.
The Mayo Clinic has some pointers on home treatment of poison ivy:
- A poison ivy rash will eventually go away on its own. But the itching can be hard to deal with and make it difficult to sleep. If you scratch your blisters, they may become infected.
Here are some steps you can take to help control the itching;
- Apply an over-the-counter cortisone cream or ointment (Cortizone 10) for the first few days. Apply calamine lotion or creams containing menthol.
- Take oral antihistamines, such as diphenhydramine (Benadryl), which may also help you sleep better. An over-the-counter antihistamine that won't make you so drowsy is loratadine (Alavert, Claritin, others).
- Soak the affected area in a cool-water bath that has about a half cup (100 grams) of baking soda or an oatmeal-based bath product (Aveeno) in it.
- Place cool, wet compresses on the affected area for 15 to 30 minutes several times a day.
Just because the leaves are falling doesn’t mean we should ignore the presence of poison ivy. If we do, those itchy, burning blisters can appear when we least expect it.
DNR Stocking 67,000 Channel Catfish
Indiana’s DNR will stock more than 130 public fishing sites across Indiana with approximately 67,000 channel catfish. State fish hatcheries began harvesting channel catfish Sept. 27 and plan to stock them by Nov. 15. The lake and reservoir stockings occur annually or every other year, depending on the number of catfish produced at the state hatcheries and the requests from DNR fisheries management staff.
The catfish stocked will be 8-10 inches in length with some in the 12-14-inch size range. With careful handling and transport, most newly stocked catfish quickly acclimate to their new environment and offer immediate opportunities to interested anglers.
The bag limit for channel catfish is 10 per day, and there is no minimum size limit. Review channel catfish regulations at https://bit.ly/3hALk96.
Patoka Lake Kayak Trip
Patoka Lake is hosting a guided kayak trip beginning at the King’s Bridge boat ramp at 9 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2. Participants should bring their own kayak, life vests, and refreshments for the two-hour paddle.
The trip will go upstream from Patoka Lake and visit Grimes Lake Marsh. Bald eagles, beaver and other wildlife have been seen in the area.
Participants should arrive by 8:45 a.m. to sign in and prepare to launch. Non-motorized boat launch permits are required and will be sold at the event for $5 or can be purchased at the Patoka Lake office from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.
For more information, contact the Nature Center at 812-685-2447.
‘till next time,
Jack
Readers can contact the author by writing to this publication, or e-mail to jackspaulding@hughes.net.
