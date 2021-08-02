WESTFIELD — Carson Wentz will undergo surgery to repair an old foot injury, and it remains unclear how long the Indianapolis Colts quarterback will be sidelined.
Head coach Frank Reich returned to practice Monday at Grand Park after his own bout with COVID-19 and gave a detailed explanation of Wentz’s past few days. The injury concerns the quarterback’s left metatarsal and likely was the result of an undiagnosed broken foot in high school.
The bone fragment was dislodged during a rollout late in Thursday’s practice and caused severe pain and discomfort. An option to rehab the foot without surgery was briefly considered, but Reich said the Colts wanted more predictability moving forward.
Surgery to excise the bone was scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday in Indianapolis, and the timeframe for Wentz’s return is broad – five to 12 weeks. In practical terms, that’s the difference between starting Week 1 of the regular season against the Seattle Seahawks and missing the first six games.
“That’s a big range, and there’s no way to know where you’re gonna fall in that continuum until you get into the rehab process,” Reich said. “Now, obviously, we’re optimistic and hopeful that we can be on the front end, somewhere towards the front end of that, but the reality is you can be anywhere in that spectrum.”
Wentz was off to a strong start with his new team. He completed 13 of 17 pass attempts during team drills in Thursday’s practice, with several deep completions to wide receivers Zach Pascal and T.Y. Hilton, and looked increasingly comfortable in his new surroundings.
Now he’ll miss the rest of training camp and all three preseason games at the very least, costing the offense valuable time together.
As always, Reich is emphasizing the positive. He believes Wentz can be on the front end of the return range.
“Knowing Carson, I’m optimistic,” Reich said. “Knowing that this is the type of injury you don’t have to be pain free to play with – I know Carson’s level of toughness. I know he can play with pain. With this injury, listening to the doctors, you have to get to an acceptable level of pain, and then you can start playing.”
Indianapolis will have a better idea of how things are progressing in two to three weeks. At that time, Wentz should resume throwing and could even return to participation in walkthroughs if all goes well.
In the meantime, Jacob Eason will prepare as the starter.
The second-year passer out of Washington has been inconsistent in the three full practices since Wentz’s injury. He’s been hesitant in his reads, and several throws have sailed high.
Eason was 13-for-18 on Monday with no touchdowns or interceptions after throwing three picks in the two previous sessions.
Tight end Mo Alie-Cox was among a handful of pass catchers who worked out with Wentz and Eason this summer in Texas, and he’s already seen growth from the 23-year-old.
“(His passes are) powerful, but he has some good touch on it, too,” Alie-Cox said. “He’s tall. So you actually see him, and when that ball comes out you can get a good read off of it.”
Either Eason or Wentz will be the fifth starting quarterback Alie-Cox has played with in his five seasons with the Colts. Over the past seven years, Indianapolis has enjoyed just two seasons with a single quarterback playing all 16 games.
Andrew Luck did it during his return season of 2018, and Philip Rivers didn’t miss a game last year despite playing through a badly injured foot.
The Colts still haven’t ruled Wentz out for the season opener, but life moves fast in the NFL. And this is Eason’s team for the foreseeable future.
“We’re very confident in the quarterback room that we have,” Reich said. “But Jacob is – I think he’s made some good progress. These reps are invaluable. So I had a good conversation with Jacob yesterday, ‘Hey. man, it’s your show. Let’s go.’ He has to prepare like he’s starting Week 1. We don’t know if that’ll happen or not, but he’s gotta get ready.
“We’re gonna trust him in that process and support him and get behind him and just help him to continue to get better. He’s got the right mindset.”
