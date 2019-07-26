COLUMBUS, Ind. — After a successful intraleague matchup featuring a split roster comprised of ‘nerds’ and jocks,’ the Columbus Terrorz Roller Derby Team will return to competitive action this Saturday evening, July 27, with their final home bout of the 2019 season, facing-off against Indianapolis’ Naptown Third Alarm.
Utilizing a competitive roster complete with veteran and newbie skaters, most of whom showcased in the intraleague bout in late-June, the Lady Terrorz hope to end their four-match home schedule on a winning note, ultimately snapping streak of defeats dating back to March 30.
Not including the intraleague exhibition, the Lady Terrorz lost their first two home bouts of 2019, first dropping a hard fought matchup to Circle City 117-175, followed by a tough outing against Bleeding Heartland that ended with a 123-146 loss.
Columbus Terrorz skaters expected to make an impact on Saturday evening against Naptown Third Alarm include Shellateral Damage, Lucky Harm, ZomBrie Dust, and Poison Ivy, all recipients of MVP awards during recent intraleauge competition.
Advance tickets for each and every Columbus Terrorz home event are now available and can be found online at https://www.brownpapertickets.com/producer/131494. Tickets will also be available for purchase on the day of each event. Doors are scheduled to open at 6 p.m. with competition beginning at 6:30 p.m.
