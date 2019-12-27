The four major champions shared what they consider the most memorable shot from their victory, along with a shot that was significant to them even if it wasn’t shown on TV.
MASTERS
Woods took the lead for the first time with a two-putt birdie on the par-5 15th at Augusta National, but it was the next hole where he effectively delivered the game winner. He hit 8-iron with just the right distance to the right spot on the green, and he watched the slope send it toward the hole to 3 feet below the cup for birdie and a two-shot lead.
“Almost hooped it,” he said.
Game over, right?
Think back to that chip-in on the 16th in 2005 that went up the slope, down the slope and paused at the edge before it tumbled in for birdie and a two-shot lead. Woods remembered it well. He followed with a couple of wild tee shots, made two bogeys and was forced into a playoff.
And that’s why his drive on the 17th this year was so special, even if it didn’t look that way.
PGA CHAMPIONSHIP
Koepka said that when he gets to the end of his career, he will look back on the opening two days at Bethpage Black as “the best two rounds of my career.”
Trouble is, the strongest memories are the last ones. And at times on Sunday, it was hard to look.
Six shots clear with eight holes to play, Koepka nearly lost the lead. And not even a two-shot lead on the 18th was safe when he pulled his drive into the native area. He wasn’t in the clear until he managed to hack that out into the fairway. That shot is what Koepka considers as memorable as any he hit on the back nine.
He made par from there to win by two.
It was a bogey he kept from being worse that was most meaningful to him.
U.S. OPEN
Woodland still doesn’t know what the public will consider his signature shot at Pebble Beach — the 3-wood from 263 yards on the par-5 14th that set up birdie for a two-shot lead, or the lob wedge across the 17th green to save par.
“People on the outside will talk about the 17th,” he said. “The shot on 14 won me the golf tournament.”
He had the same shot on the 17th in the opening round and made a 10-footer to save par, but that wasn’t on TV and it was only Thursday. It felt like the whole world was watching on Sunday.
BRITISH OPEN
It only seems as though Lowry won the Open at Royal Portrush on Saturday when he shot 63 to build a four-shot lead. He knew better. In his mind, Lowry believes the clinching shot that most people will remember was on the 15th hole Sunday, right after Tommy Fleetwood had made double bogey. Turning to caddie Bo Martin, he told him: “Let’s shoot level par on the last four holes. Shoot level par, we’re grand.”
But there were nerves early, and one shot Sunday that stands out to Lowry to make him believe he could get the job done.
He drove into the rough on the right on the par-4 eighth. The wind was howling out of the right. The rain was lashing.
The idea that Lowry picked a shot that led to bogey made him smile.
“I hit some lovely shots that day,” he said. “But it was a key shot in the final round.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.