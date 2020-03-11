LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Bellarmine University men’s basketball team has been awarded the No. 5 seed in the NCAA Midwest Regional, it was announced Sunday night by the NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Committee.
The University of Indianapolis earned the top seed and will host the Midwest Regional. Bellarmine (20-8) will face four-seed Michigan Tech (23-8) in the opening round on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The Huskies won the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Tournament, defeating Northwood in the championship game.
Bellarmine enters the NCAA tourney on a two-game skid, falling in their regular season finale to McKendree and getting nipped by Southern Indiana in the Great Lakes Valley Conference quarterfinals. The appearance will mark Bellarmine’s 12th straight in the “Big Dance,” the longest streak in Division II.
In Saturday’s other NCAA Midwest Region quarterfinals, top-seeded UIndy will meet eight-seed Walsh (25-6), three-seed Missouri-St. Louis (27-6) will face six-seed Southern Indiana (22-8) and two-seed Truman State (23-8) will battle seven-seed Ferris State (27-6).
The Midwest Region semifinals are scheduled for Sunday and the final is slated for Tuesday, March 17.
