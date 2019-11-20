Volunteers can help DNR improve fish habitat at Patoka Lake during a volunteer habitat structure build day on Dec. 7 from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Structures are needed when reservoirs such as Patoka Lake age, the number and type of hiding places for prey fish decrease. The Reservoir Habitat Enhancement Program addresses the issue and works to build fish habitat where natural structure is lacking. Building structures out of pallets is one option to improve habitat complexity.
Pallets and hardware will be provided. Volunteers should bring cordless drills, work gloves, and protective eyewear if they have them, but tools are not required to attend. Staff and volunteers will work outside so please dress accordingly; long pants and close-toed shoes are recommended. Bring snacks and plenty of drinking water. Volunteers are not required to stay for the entire time.
Register for the event by signing up as a volunteer with the Division of Fish & Wildlife. See on.IN.gov/dfwvolunteer and follow instructions under “Sign up to Volunteer.” Once you have a volunteer account, register for the event by clicking “current volunteer opportunities in CERVIS” under volunteer opportunities and selecting Patoka Lake Habitat Build.
The Patoka Fish Habitat Enhancement Plan is available on Indiana’s Reservoir Habitat Enhancement Program webpage, see wildlife.IN.gov/7665.htm for details.
Valparaiso Man In Hunting Incident
Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating an unintentional, self-inflicted gunshot wound occurring the morning of Nov. 17 at Kingsbury Fish & Wildlife Area. About 7:30 a.m., Indiana Conservation Officers were dispatched to Kingsbury FWA when LaPorte County Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a hunter had been shot in the leg.
Vincent Fischer, age 48 of Valparaiso, told Conservation Officers he was deer hunting and attempted to holster his .44 caliber revolver pistol when the firearm discharged, striking him in his right leg. His juvenile son immediately initiated first aid and used a belt to reduce bleeding, then called 911.
Fischer was in stable condition and transported to LaPorte Hospital for medical treatment. The investigation is ongoing.
Assisting agencies include LaPorte County Sheriff’s Office, Kingsbury Volunteer Fire Department, La Porte County EMS, LaPorte County E911 Center, and Indiana Conservation Officers Central Dispatch Center.
State Park Trails Tops In ‘Best of Indiana’
State park trails swept all 10 places in the Indiana Office of Tourism Development’s 2019 Best of Indiana people’s choice campaign for best hiking trails.
Turkey Run State Park took the top two spots. Its Ladders Trail took first. Trail 2, which goes along the Lusk Earth Fill as well as along cliffs, took second. Trail 2 at Clifty Falls State Park, which traverses Clifty Creek, took third.
Turkey Run is located in Marshall and is known for its gorges and views of Sugar Creek.
Clifty Falls is located near Madison and is known for its waterfalls, cliffs, and views of the neighboring city. Clifty Falls will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2020.
Rounding out Hoosiers’ top 10 trails are the Fire Tower Trail at Brown County State Park, Falls Canyon Trail at McCormick’s Creek State Park, Adventure Hiking Trail at Harrison-Crawford State Forest and O’Bannon Woods State Park, Wolf Cave Trail at McCormick’s Creek State Park, Pine Hills Nature Preserve Trail at Shades State Park, Three Dune Challenge Trail at Indiana Dunes State Park, and Donaldson Cave/Bronson Cave/Twin Caves Trail at Spring Mill State Park.
To decide which trail is your favorite, you’ll need to visit all of them. Learn more at stateparks.IN.gov.
Brown County SP New Mountain Bike Trail
Brown County State Park is celebrating the addition of Weed Patch Trail, a 2.4 mile mountain bike trail constructed in partnership with the Hoosier Mountain Bike Association (HMBA).
Weed Patch Trail will provide an integral connection between the campground, the Limekiln Trail, and the rest of Brown County’s existing 36-mile mountain bike trail system. With its flowy descent, approachable climbs and limited technical elements, the new trail provides access for intermediate level riders and offers a unique riding experience not found elsewhere in the park.
The trail was constructed by Spectrum Trail Design with support of volunteers from HMBA, Cummins, and Salesforce.
Funding for the project includes a Next Level Trails grant to HMBA, who is providing the required matching dollars. The NLT grant includes Weed Patch and two other new mountain bike trails in the park, which will total 7.5 miles of new trail by 2021. The new trails will provide connectivity with existing trails and park amenities such as the campground, park office, and Hesitation Point.
Mountain bike trails in Brown County State Park are multi-use and are open to hiking as well as cycling. Riders should obtain a $5 daily or $20 annual off road cycling pass before using park mountain bike trails. Passes may be purchased at gates, the park office or online at ShopINStateParks.com.
The International Mountain Bike Association (IMBA) designated Brown County as a Bronze-level Ride Center in 2015, and riders visit from many parts of the country to enjoy the trails, the park, and the community of Nashville.
Brown County State Park (on.IN.gov/browncountysp) is located at 1406 S.R. 46 W, Nashville, IN, 47448.
Firewood Permits Brookville Lake & Whitewater Memorial SP
The public is invited to cut certain downed trees at Brookville Lake and Whitewater Memorial State Park for firewood. Trees eligible for firewood have fallen as a result of natural causes or have been dropped by property staff. They are along roadsides or in public areas such as campsites and picnic areas.
Permit sales began November 11 and will end February 29. The cost of one pickup-truck load is $10. All proceeds will be used for resource management and restoration efforts, including replacement of trees in campgrounds and other public areas.
A firewood permit must be obtained for each load at either the Mounds State Recreation Area (Brookville Lake) or Whitewater Memorial State Park property office. Both offices are open between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., but Mounds is open Monday through Friday, and Whitewater is open Monday and Tuesday, and then Thursday through Saturday. Permits are not available on observed state holidays.
Wood may be cut and removed between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. daily. For more information, call 765-458-5565. Firewood cut at Brookville Lake or Whitewater Memorial State Park is for personal use only and may not be sold.
Whitewater Memorial State Park (on.IN.gov/whitewatermemorialsp) is located at 1418 S. S.R. 101, Liberty, 47353, and Mounds SRA (on.IN.gov/brookvillelake) is located at 14108 S.R. 101, Brookville, IN 47012.
