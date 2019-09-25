Back-to-back conference matches for the South Decatur Lady Cougars volleyball team left the team with two losses, despite multiple valuable performances on individual levels.
On Monday night, the Cougars visited the Morristown Yellow Jackets. They fell 8-25, 19-25, 20-25.
Lana Bell accounted for half of the Lady Cougars kills in the match with nine.
Kalie Fry had the team’s only ace. Whitnye Burton led the team with 12 digs.
Fry and Lily Rigby each finished in double figures for digs as well.
Burton had a team high nine assists.
On Tuesday night, the Cougars visited the Waldron Lady Mohawks 25-21, 11-25, 18-25, 17-25 in four sets.
Loryn Pate led the squad with eight kills on Tuesday night.
The Cougars tallied five aces. Three of those aces came from Bell.
87 digs by the team was guided by 19 from Rigby. Fry, Burton, Bell, Brook Somers and Ali Jameon also finished with double figure digs.
Jameson had a team high 11 assists.
The Cougars host the Greensburg Lady Pirates on Thursday.
