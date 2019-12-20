WESTPORT — The South Decatur Cougars and Morristown Yellow Jackets met on Friday night, knowing the implications the game had on conference championship hopes.
It took more than 32 minutes of regulation time for the teams to provide fans with a winner. In overtime, the Cougars prevailed 94-91.
Early on, the Cougars were able to show off their fast pace and streaky shooting by putting 23 on the board before the sound of the first quarter buzzer.
The shots stopped falling in the second quarter, as the team had their worst scoring quarter of the early season at just 10 points. This sent the Cougars to the halftime break down 36-33.
The Cougars pace returned in the third quarter, where the team nearly doubled their first half output with 32 points.
The increased pace and output on offense was a lot to do with the play of forward Lane Lauderbaugh. After just four points in the first half, Lauderbaugh’s total quickly rose to 21 points.
The two teams landed powerful blows to the other down the stretch but both persisted and carried each other to overtime.
Behind a 3-pointer that shook the gymnasium in the final minute by Evan Wullenweber and clinching free throws by Walters and Lauderbaugh, the Cougars kept their undefeated season going.
Lauderbaugh led the Cougars with 33 points and 10 rebounds in the game.
Walters also walked off the court with a double-double of 25 points and 11 assists.
Hunter Johnson scored 14 points to join them in double figures.
Pirates hold off Panthers
GREENSBURG — The Greensburg Pirates pulled off a victory on Friday against the feisty Jennings County Panthers, 60-46.
Early, the Pirates were able to create a lead and throughout they kept the Panthers at bay.
Lane Sparks and Miles Wilkison each scored 16 points and Andrew Welage added 13 for the Pirates.
Greensburg is back in action on Saturday against the Franklin County Wildcats.
Lady Chargers win in OT
GREENSBURG — It took a come from behind effort for the Lady Chargers to pull off the win Friday night against the Waldron Lady Mohawks.
After trailing by eight at halftime and three at the end of the third-quarter the Lady Chargers battled back in the game to send it into overtime where they won 45-42.
Olivia Bohman and Morgan Stanley each scored 16 points to lead the Chargers.
North Decatur girls basketball is back in action on Monday night at Rushville.
