WESTPORT — The South Decatur Lady Cougars picked up their second win of the season on Thursday night.
The Cougars took the game over early and pulled away throughout to defeat the Indianapolis Scecina Lady Crusaders.
Throughout the first half, ball movement was key for the Cougars in creating a 21 points halftime lead. The team had a total of 11 assists in the half. Megan Manlief and Brook Somers each recorded four.
Lana Bell was the scoring star of the first half, putting 17 points on the board, shooting 8-12. She also had eight for half rebounds.
Ahead 35-14 at the break, the Cougars continued their strong defense and ball movement to continue pulling away.
Loryn Pate began to clean up on the glass in the second half, pulling down eight rebounds in the half alone. She finished the night with 15 points and 14 rebounds.
Bell finished the game with a team high 19 points. She also had 12 rebounds, two steals and three blocks.
As a team, the Cougars pulled down an incredible 52 rebounds.
Somers finished the game with a team high six assists.
The junior varsity Lady Cougars picked up the win on Thursday night as well, 32-26. Freshman Mary Gasper played just one quarter, but led the team with nine points.
Kirsten Meece added seven points.
