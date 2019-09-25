WESTPORT — The South Decatur Cougars Freshman C Team, consisting of first and second graders, is on a roll this season.
On Sunday, the C Team put up a huge fight against the Jeffersonville Red Devils, with a win of 7-6 in Double OT.
The team is currently 5-0 with only 12 points allowed for the season.
The Cougars have three games remaining before tournament starts.
According to coach Nathan Sander, the team’s biggest achievement came when they beat Madison, who had been undefeated prior to their meeting. The Cougars beat them 13-0 that day.
The Cougars return to action against New Albany on Saturday starting at 10 a.m. at South Decatur High School.
Sander and Vince Yeager are the coaches.
