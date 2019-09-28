VERSAILLES — The Cougars and Chargers traveled to the Pumpkin Invite at South Ripley on Thursday night.
Southwestern (Hanover) won the boys race. The Cougars finished seventh and the Chargers finished eighth.
Trevor Newby led all county runners with a ninth place finish in 18:14.
Other county runners were: Nick Keppel (18), Brandan Gearhart (21), Logan Platt (31), Caleb Bowles (33), Jack Hamilton (34), Jackson Cathey (35), Owen Geis (37), Brady Espinda (38), Tyler Hibberd (39), Chase Kalli (41), Bradley Walling (43), Ryan Hancock (44) and Adam Mack (45).
In the girls race, the hosting Lady Raiders won the event. The South Decatur Lady Cougars finished fifth and the Lady Chargers finished sixth.
Jenna Walton was the county’s top finishing girls runner with her fourth place finish.
Other county runners were: Sierra Kalli (7), Allison Boilanger (19), Ellie Cox (22), Claire Hamilton (23), Abigail Collins (26), Paige Reisman (27), Addison Baltus (28), Lauren Holloway (30), Elizabeth Flessner (31), Victoria Storm (32), Paige Wesseler (33) and Philomenia Niese (34).
Kalli is now just 14 seconds off of the school record in the five kilometer run.
“We have many young freshman and sophomores stepping up to the challenge,” Cougars head coach Bethany Fromer said. “Upperclassmen are leading by example all while accomplishing personal goals. We still have work to do, but the entire team is going into the next few meets with a strong base. The Cougars have high hopes going into Sectional.”
