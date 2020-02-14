WALDRON — On Friday night, the South Decatur Cougars (19-1) clinched at least a share of the Mid-Hoosier Conference title with ease. They defeated Waldron 95-58 on the road to move to 5-0 in conference play.
As they have more than a dozen times this season, the Cougars jumped out to a large first quarter lead by spreading the ball around.
Doubling up the Mohawks in the first quarter, four players had five or more points.
By halftime, the Cougars led grew to 20 points on 20-36 shooting.
Hunter Johnson and Lane Lauderbaugh each scored 15 in the half.
Johnson ended the night with a team high 25 points. Lauderbaugh finished with 24 points to go with his 10 rebounds.
Dominic Walters scored 16 points and dished out 13 assists in the game.
Tyler Sporleder was the only other Cougar in double figures with 14. Conner Bower had a season high nine points.
The Cougars travel to Southwestern (Hanover) on Saturday for a clash between two of the top teams in Class 2A.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.