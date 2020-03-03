GREENSBURG — The South Decatur Cougars did what it took of themselves on Tuesday night to play another day.
After falling behind by nine points in the first half, the Cougars overcame foul trouble and rallied for a 69-61 victory.
The Cougars duo of Dominic Walters and Lane Lauderbaugh each had three fouls with more than a minute left in the first half.
With the duo on the bench the Raiders went to work and built a near double figure lead.
Lauderbaugh came out on fire in the third quarter to will the Cougars back in contention, scoring 12 points in that quarter alone.
In the fourth quarter with 4:34 remaining, Lauderbaugh hit a lay-up to give the Cougars their first lead since the first quarter.
Clutch 3-pointers from Evan Wullenweber and Hunter Johnson propelled the Cougars to a big enough lead to coast home.
Lauderbaugh’s 22 points and 10 rebounds led the Cougars in both categories.
Johnson added 20 points, with a perfect 3-3 shooting night from behind the arc.
Dominc Walters scored 16 points and dished out eight assists, despite fouling out of the game in the final minute.
Next, the Cougars will play Triton Central on Friday night. That game will tip following the North Decatur vs. Milan game.
The winner of those two games will play for the sectional title on Saturday night.
