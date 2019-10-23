WESTPORT — South Decatur cross country closed their season by honoring each athlete, handing out certificate to all 20 participants.
All of the freshman class were first time letter winners for their effort receiving pins and SD letters.
The entire team awarded chevrons for the season.
Special awards were as follows:
Abigail Collins: girls most improved
Addison Baltus: girls mental attitude
Sierra Kalli: girls MVP
Damian Jackson: boys most improved.
Joe Lee: boys mental attitude
Trevor Newby: boys MVP
