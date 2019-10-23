Cougars XC awards

Abigail Collins, Addison Baltus, Sierra Kalli, Damian Jackson, Joe Lee and Trevor Newby pose together after receiving their awards.

 Photo Provided

WESTPORT — South Decatur cross country closed their season by honoring each athlete, handing out certificate to all 20 participants.

All of the freshman class were first time letter winners for their effort receiving pins and SD letters.

The entire team awarded chevrons for the season.

Special awards were as follows:

Abigail Collins: girls most improved

Addison Baltus: girls mental attitude

Sierra Kalli: girls MVP

Damian Jackson: boys most improved.

Joe Lee: boys mental attitude

Trevor Newby: boys MVP

