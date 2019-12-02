OLDENBURG — A flurry of scoring by the South Decatur Cougars (2-0) and the Oldenburg Academy Twister (0-1) left the nearly 1,000 fans in the sold out gymnasium at Oldenburg on their feet as the game neared an end on Saturday.
At the end of the night, the Cougars walked away with a 95-93 win and a 2-0 record.
Lane Lauderbaugh led the Cougars with 38 points and 14 rebounds and Dominic Walters scored 18 points and dished out 11 assists to propel the Cougars to victory.
Hunter Johnson added 17 points and Evan Wullenweber scored 13 to help offset the 44 points scored by Jacob Johnson of the Twisters.
Coming into the game, the Twisters were ranked No. 10 in Class A.
The Cougars will next play on Friday night, when they host the North Decatur Chargers in the Civil War game.
Pirates hold off Owls
The Greensburg Lady Pirates pulled off a 47-41 win on the road at Seymour on Saturday afternoon.
With the win, the Pirates have improved their record to 6-1 and have moved up to No. 12 in Class 3A.
Chargers beat Knightstown in blow out fashion
The North Decatur Chargers dominated the Knightstown Panthers on Saturday with a 57-29 victory.
The Chargers are now 3-4 on the season and will return to action on Tuesday at South Ripley.
