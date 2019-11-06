WESTPORT — Though young, the South Decatur Lady Cougars proved to be feisty and ready for action on Tuesday night in their season opener against the Milan Lady Indians.
The Lady Cougars would fall in overtime to the Indians, 44-41, but showed fans and followers that there is plenty to be excited for in the new season.
Loryn Pate led the team in both points and rebounds with a massive double-double. She scored 12 points and pulled down 17 rebounds.
Junior Lana Bell also finished with a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Freshman Mary Gasper joined Pate and Bell in double figures with 10 points. She also led the team with three assists.
The Cougars struggled in keeping possession of the ball with 25 turnovers, but were able to make up for a lot of their offensive mistakes with 15 steals on defense.
Pate, Mary Gasper and Bell each finished with three steals.
The Lady Cougars are back in action on Saturday at Southwestern (Shelby).
