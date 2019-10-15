WESTPORT — The South Decatur Lady Cougars closed out their 2019 regular season on a strong note Monday night.
The team defeated Medora 25-13, 25-19, 25-10 to win their third straight match to end the season.
Lana Bell was a force for the Cougars with 14 kills on the night. Brook Somers chipped in eight kills and Savannah Bushhorn finished with six.
The Cougars put down a total of ten aces. Somers led the way with four, while Lily Rigby and Bushhorn had two.
The duo of Bell and Somers were potent at the net with seven blocks.
Ali Jameson led the Cougars with 13 assists, while Whitnye Burton finished with 12.
Digs were spread across the stat sheet fairly even for the team. Bell and Somers finished with four each, while Rigby and Kalie Fry each had three.
The Lady Cougars finished the regular season with a 6-22 record.
On Saturday, the Cougars travel to South Ripley to face the Raiders in the first match of the South Ripley sectional. Action will begin after the conclusion of the North Decatur vs. Switzerland County match.
