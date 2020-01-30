WESTPORT – The South Decatur Cougars celebrated senior night on Thursday hosting Columbus Christian.
In the game, the Cougars could not get out of their own way, turning the ball over 40 times en route to a 52-44 defeat.
The Cougars were able to force 33 turnovers themselves, but it did not prove to be enough.
Brook Somers led the team with 13 points, while Lana Bell scored 12.
Prior to tip off, the Cougars honored senior players Brianna Browder and Tori Storm.
Browder plans to join the military after high school and Storm plans to attend Anderson University.
Up next, the Cougars will play next Friday night in the sectional semi-finals at Switzerland County against either North Decatur or Southwestern (Hanover).
